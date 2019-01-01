2019 Annual Report

GSGSSI Chief Executive Helen Havercroft is pleased to publish the Annual Report covering the principal activities of GSGSSI over 2019. As HE Commissioner, Nigel Philips CBE notes in his opening address, 2020 has been an extraordinary year and whilst it continues to be the Covid-19 pandemic that dominates our current thinking, it is valuable to reflect on the achievements of 2019. We showed that by working together with stakeholders we remain true to our principles of stewardship, environmental protection, world-class biosecurity measures and evidence-based decision making. The challenges of 2020 will not alter that commitment.

The report can be downloaded here.