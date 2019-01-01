Amateur Radio Licences

Over the last 4 months the Falkland Islands Communication Regulator has been revalidating Falkland Islands Amateur Radio Licences. The key reason for this was to bring the Amateur Radio Licences into compliance with the Communication Ordinance 2019. However, this has thrown up that South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands (and the British Antarctic Territory) is not covered by the provisions of the jurisdiction of the Falkland Island Communications Regulator.

The administrations for BAT and SGSSI are seeking to secure a long term solution to this problem. In the meantime, The Falkland Islands Communication Regulator has agreed to provide temporary licences. Should you have any questions regarding this matter please do not hesitate to contact the Falkland Islands Communication Regulator by email: regulator.telecoms@sec.gov.fk