Darwin Plus Initiative: Round 9, 2020/21

The Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands (GSGSSI) is proud to promote and encourage science that contributes to developing and upholding best-practice environmental management and that supports the active management and good governance of the Territory.

We are therefore delighted by the announcement of the latest round of Darwin Initiative funding and welcome applications that will contribute to the broader aims of the Government.

http://www.darwininitiative.org.uk

To allow GSGSSI to consider requests for support we require the following:

Completed Darwin application form A separate document which identifies in detail what resources/facilities/support are being requested from GSGSSI e.g. project partner, funding, letter of support, logistics, staff time, accommodation, boat time, waiving of fees etc. This should also include frequency of project meetings and workshops where GSGSSI will be required/requested to attend. This will allow us to assess whether costings are accurate and fully cover all aspects of undertaking fieldwork on SGSSI and any GSGSSI project involvement. Written motivation outlining how this project aligns with current GSGSSI management challenges or builds on previous scientific endeavour. As appropriate, this should clearly reference the questions it will help GSGSSI address. An outline of how GSGSSI will be included in any outreach and PR and how that supports Government.

These documents should be submitted to GSGSSI at sue.gregory(at)gov.gs no later than 25 August 2020 (10 working days prior to the Darwin Stage 1 submission deadline of 08 September 2020).

Except in exceptional circumstances will not be able to support or prioritise submissions made later than this deadline.

Applicants should be aware that access to South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands is currently constrained due to the COVID 19 pandemic and may continue to be so for the foreseeable future.

* Please note that for Darwin funding, it is important applicants provide GSGSSI with as much information as possible at the Stage 1 application phase. If invited to submit a Stage 2 application, GSGSSI will invite applicants to provide further details as the project develops. Projects that have not sought to engage GSGSSI during Stage 1 will not be eligible to receive a letter of support for Stage 2.