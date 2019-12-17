Launch of 2-Year Mackerel Icefish Licensing Round

(17 December 2019)

The Government is pleased to announce the launch the next mackerel icefish licensing round. The documentation here, published today, provides information for anyone applying for a two-year licence to fish for mackerel icefish in the South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands Maritime Zone for the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons. The deadline for applications is Friday 31 January 2020.

The mackerel icefish fishery operates within the GSGSSI Marine Protected Area, and also lies within the area covered by the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR). It is highly regulated and subject to strict licensing conditions to ensure only safe and sustainable fisheries are permitted within the SGSSI Maritime Zone.