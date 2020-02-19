South Georgia Newsletter, February – March 2020

South Georgia remains free from Covid-19. GSGSSI have implemented strict procedures to minimise the risk of exposure to staff at South Georgia, and work continues in as normal a fashion as possible on the island. The tourist season is now complete and Grytviken will remain closed to visitors until at least August 2020. The wharf development continues with works entering the final phase, and preparations for the upcoming fishing season are continuing.

Staff based in the UK and the Falkland Islands are following the advice given by those countries. Therefore all office staff are now working from home, and traveling only when essential.

We wish all our partners, stakeholders, colleagues, friends and family the very best at this difficult and worrying time. If there are things you think we can do right now to further reduce anxiety or concern please let us know. We are still here to talk if you need us, but our work numbers are not being routinely manned. Please email us if you are struggling to contact us by other means.

Work will continue as best it can but it may be that you will get a slower response than you might have come to expect. We ask for your understanding as we adapt to the current global situation.

Precautionary Measures at Grytviken

In response to the fast evolving global pandemic of COVID-19 the Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands has decided to suspend visits to King Edward Point and Grytviken until the end of this tourist season. This means that the Museum and Post Office operations at Grytviken are closed.

We are sorry to disappoint any visitors who had hoped to visit Grytviken. The remainder of the landing sites around South Georgia remain open for visitors to enjoy. Operators who have a permit to visit South Georgia this season have been contacted individually by the Government Officers.

We will continue to review the suspension of visits in response to advice from WHO, PHE or the FCO.