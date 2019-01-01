Precautionary Measures at Grytviken

In response to the fast evolving global pandemic of COVID-19 the Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands has decided to suspend visits to King Edward Point and Grytviken until the end of this tourist season. This means that the Museum and Post Office operations at Grytviken are closed.

We are sorry to disappoint any visitors who had hoped to visit Grytviken. The remainder of the landing sites around South Georgia remain open for visitors to enjoy. Operators who have a permit to visit South Georgia this season have been contacted individually by the Government Officers.

We will continue to review the suspension of visits in response to advice from WHO, PHE or the FCO.