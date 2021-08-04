2020 Annual Report

The Chief Executive of the GSGSSI, Laura Sinclair Willis, is pleased to publish the Government’s Annual Report for 2020.

In publishing the report, Mrs Sinclair Willis said: “2020 was a year that truly demonstrated the Government’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of environmental stewardship, despite the myriad challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic. This year was one of creativity and innovation, with the team working tirelessly with stakeholders and partners to adapt to shifting global influences. I am delighted to publish a report detailing so many achievements in the face of so many unprecedented challenges.”

The report can be downloaded here.