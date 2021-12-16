Amateur Radio Licensing – Update

(16/12/21)

Following a period of consultation, and subsequent review of responses, the GSGSSI have finalised and approved a policy for issuing Amateur Radio Licences using the Wireless Telegraphy Ordinance Cap 78.

The initial project timelines indicated that we would open for applications by November 2021. However, rollout has been delayed whilst we await the completion of the database work which will allow us to register, track and renew both applications and the subsequent licences. This work is being completed by a third party contractor.

We do not yet have an estimated date of completion for this work. We will provide an update, and open for licence applications, as soon as we are able.