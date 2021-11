CCAMLR 40 – 2021

The preliminary report of the 40th meeting of the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Living Marine Resources has now been published.

The Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands are liaising closely with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, as well as with fishing operators, to understand the implications for sub-area 48.3. Further updates will be provided in due course.

Laura Sinclair Willis – CEO