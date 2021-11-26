Covid-19 Policy For Visiting Vessels

The Government of South Georgia & The South Sandwich Islands has published a policy to provide clarification for vessel owners, agents, passengers, and crew over the procedure in place to enable visitation to South Georgia whilst minimising the risk of transmission of COVID-19 to those based on the island.

Vessels will be graded as either green, amber or red depending on their disease status, previous routing, time at sea and places visited.

The decision as to the grading of any particular vessel rests with the Government Officer at King Edward Point, South Georgia. Despite the challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic, GSGSSI remains committed to maintaining Customs and Immigration processes for visiting vessels, and to upholding the high biosecurity standards necessary to protect an ecosystem in recovery. To this end, Government Officers will continue to board those vessels graded as green.

The “KEP Protocol For Ship Visits” policy can be downloaded here.