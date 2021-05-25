Financial Statements and Audit Report for the year ended 31st December 2019

The Chief Executive Helen Havercroft is pleased to publish the audited 2019 accounts for the Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands. Given the global travel chaos created by the dreadful COVID pandemic completion of the accounts has been delayed but I would like to thank the collaborative effort by everyone involved to get them successfully completed. 2019 feels a while ago and these accounts reflect a period before our tourism sector and the industry as a whole was so adversely effected by the pandemic. The 2019 accounts show that prudent spending has led to an increase in our surplus by over £2m boosting our General Reserve to over £12m.

This report (and previous reports) can be downloaded here.