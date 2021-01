Heavy Fuel Oil (Prohibition of Carriage and Use)

In December 2018, following the first 5 year independent review of our Marine Protected Area (MPA), a series of enhancements to the MPA were brought into legislation in mid-2019. We additionally committed to prohibiting the use and carriage of heavy fuel oil (HFO) through our Maritime Zone by 31 December 2020. The legislation published today is our meeting of that commitment.

View Gazette No 2 – here.