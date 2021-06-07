Chief Executive News

Welcome Laura Sinclair Willis as our new Chief Executive Officer

After a thorough and competitive recruitment process the Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands have the pleasure of announcing the next Chief Executive will be Laura Sinclair Willis.

Laura comes with extensive experience in the public, private and charitable sectors.

A languages graduate, she enjoyed a successful career in the UK police service and thence the private sector, before moving into conservation as a member of the senior team with National Trust Wales. Having previously served overseas in roles with the Ministry of Defence and the United Nations, Laura is looking forward to living and working in the Falkland Islands with her family from July 2021.

Of her new role, Laura says: “I am humbled to have been trusted with the stewardship of such a beautiful and internationally significant part of the world. I look forward to working with the team, and our partners and stakeholders, to further develop the government’s reputation for world-class sustainable management”

Laura will be travelling soon to the Falklands to take up her role. There will a short period of handover with Helen Havercroft during which Laura will be meeting with many of our stakeholders and friends.

Government Officer News

In October of 2020 The Government of SGSSI recruited to 4 Government Officer Posts. This was a huge exercise with over 400 valid applications submitted. After 2 rounds of sifting and extensive interviewing we are thrilled to announce that Ben Swain, Sam Balderson, Vicki Foster and Steve Waugh were successful. Steve and Ben are currently on South Georgia with partners Sol and Miriam. They are in the midst of inspecting and licencing the Toothfish and Krill fishing vessels. Sam is heading down to South Georgia this week to join them. They are all already making a big impact on station life. Vicki will be heading to the Falklands shortly to commence quarantine and work in the Stanley office for a few weeks before relieving Steve Waugh as he comes off South Georgia at the end of his 6 month rotation.

Recruiting for these posts is of critical importance if we are to deliver on our vision of environmental recovery and resilience through world-leading evidence-based sustainable management.

More details about all the people who make up the Government can be found here.