Chief Executive Officer

We are recruiting!

We have started our search for a new Chief Executive Officer.

Could it be you?

Do you have passion to deliver environmental recovery and resilience through world-leading evidence-based sustainable management?

Do you want to lead a team that works hard every day to deliver for South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands?

Take a moment to read all the information about us and the role and we look forward to hearing from you.

Applications close on 8 March 2021.

Download:

Chief Executive Officer – Information for Applicants [.pdf, 0.6mb]

Application Form [.docx, 0.5mb]