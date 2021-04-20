South Georgia Newsletter, February – March 2021

The Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands invited David Tatham, a former Commissioner and editor of the Dictionary of Falklands Biography, for an account of Prince Philip’s visit to South Georgia in January 1957.

We wish to thank David for helping us honour Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh following his sad death on 9 April 2021.

South Georgia’s First Royal Visitor

The death of HRH Prince Philip on 9 April 2021 had an immediate impact on viewing figures for the Dictionary of Falklands Biography (DFB) website – visitors almost doubled in number. Readers must have realised that the DFB offered a clear and concise account of the visit of the Prince to the Falkland Islands and to South Georgia in 1957.

The DFB’s account of the Prince’s visit to the Antarctic stations and to South Georgia (all of which were counted as ‘dependencies’ of the Falkland Islands in those days – FIDS for short) was provided by the Prince’s Archivist and Librarian, Dame Anne Griffiths, who had herself been on board the Royal Yacht Britannia as one of two secretaries during the tour. They were the first British women to cross the Antarctic Circle on New Year’s Eve 1956.

In 1956 the Prince had been deputed by the Queen to open the Olympic Games which took place that year in the Australian city of Melbourne. He took the slow journey home, travelling on the Royal Yacht Britannia, via New Zealand (which he left on 17 December). The yacht called at the FIDS bases in Antarctica from 1-4 January and was joined by the Governor of the Falklands Islands Sir Raynor ARTHUR who had travelled south in HMS Protector. The DFB website has a link to a Pathé News report of the Prince in Antarctica which features the hazardous ship to ship transfer of the Prince in a fishery basket from a whale catcher to Britannia.

The Royal Yacht arrived in Stanley on 7 January 1957 and the Duke, by now sporting a fair beard (he had not shaved since New Zealand) embarked on an intense programme of visits, introductions, horse races and a ball. At the races Prince Philip competed in the ‘sailors race’ which he won riding Les HARDY’s horse Italia, which had never before won a race. The Royal Marine band from Britannia played All the nice girls love a sailor! A very full account of the Prince’s time in the Falklands is contained in an article in the 2020 Falkland Islands Journal (pages 218-229) by Benjamin Jaffrey (aged 14) whose work won the Community School prize of the Jane and Alistair Cameron Memorial Trust. Britannia sailed from Fox Bay in West Falkland on 9 January and reached South Georgia on the twelfth.

At this point, I prefer to let Dame Anne Griffiths give her eye-witness account:

At 9 am on 12 January Britannia anchored in Leith Harbour, South Georgia, amid magnificent Antarctic scenery on a lovely sunny day. The Duke of Edinburgh and his party went ashore and toured the Salvesen whaling factory before embarking in the whale catcher Southern Jester (Captain and Master Gunner Nochart NILSEN) for the twenty mile run down the coast to Grytviken, the Pesca station and factory. On the way an old packing case was thrown into the sea and the gunner demonstrated his skill and the gun’s capabilities by blowing it to bits at a range of 70 yards. Nilsen, when asked if it was a case of whisky he had fired at, replied “If it had been I’d have missed”.

At Grytviken His Royal Highness re-joined Britannia and entertained a small party to lunch. Then he went ashore to visit the government station at King Edward Point and saw the Post Office-cum-Customs office, the Radio and the Met Station before walking along the beach to the headland where the plain white cross in memory of Sir Ernest SHACKLETON stands. He watched two fin whales being flensed in the factory and then visited Shackleton’s grave in the cemetery.

When Prince Philip returned on board, Britannia sailed at high speed to the Bay of Isles where he landed close to the large King and Gentoo Penguin rookeries and spent some time watching these splendid birds. After dark the Royal Yacht sailed for Gough Island [in mid-Atlantic].

Prince Philip sent the following message to the Governor:

“As I leave the Falkland Islands and the Dependencies I want you to know how much I have enjoyed the last ten days and the many interesting things I have seen in these Islands.

Please thank the Falkland Islands Legislative Council for their very kind message of farewell on my departure and I would be most grateful if you would express my gratitude and appreciation to all the people who had a hand in making my visit such a pleasant and enjoyable experience, to all the people of the Falkland Islands for their welcome, the leaders and members of the FIDS bases and the whaling companies of South Georgia. I send you all my very best wishes for a happy and prosperous future. Philip”

South Georgia has changed enormously since the Prince’s visit in 1957. The whaling industry, which employed over 1,000 men on the Island, abandoned South Georgia in the mid-1960s and hunting whales has become environmentally unacceptable since then. Two imported species – rats and reindeer – have been removed from the Island and the human presence has been reduced to a few environmental scientists and administrators.

Despite revisiting the Falkland Islands in 1991, alas, the Prince did not visit South Georgia a second time.

PLEASE NOTE: The DFB is now freely available on line (just Google ‘Falklands biographies’) and, where a name is printed in capitals above, a brief biography of that person will be found on the website.