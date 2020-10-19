Consultation Period On A New Strategic Framework
(19th October 2020)
The Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands opens the consultation period on a new strategic framework.
The Chief Executive invites you take part in the consultation for the new strategic framework for South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands.
Please can comments be received on or before 16 November 2020.
Downloads:
- Invitation to participate in consultation: South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands strategic framework document: Inspire Protect Manage 2021-2025 [.pdf]
- For Consultation – A values driven approach to the stewardship of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands 2021-2025 [.pdf]
- GSGSSI Consultation Feedback [.docx]