Protect Sustain Inspire

The Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands (GSGSSI) is proud to share its new stewardship framework for SGSSI called ‘Protect Sustain Inspire’. This document has been developed to reflect our passion for environmental recovery and resilience through world-leading, evidence-based sustainable management. It sets out 4 guiding values that will underpin the Government of SGSSI’s vision; environmental protection, evidence-based decision-making, sustainability and openness.

This new, values-driven framework offers a fresh perspective on how the Government of SGSSI will manage activities in the Territory, and it comes at an exciting time.

This year is the start of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration and also sees the UK co-host COP26 in November. This document sits alongside these ambitious international fora which may cause a spotlight to shine on our activities like never before, so illustrating our good governance and sound management is all the more important.

Minister for the Polar Regions, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon, said: “Through this approach, South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands will continue to be a beacon of conservation management, informed by the UK’s world leading scientific expertise.”

Nigel Phillips, HM Commissioner for SGSSI, said: “The Territory’s history reminds us that whilst human kind is capable of incredible achievements, it is also culpable of ill-informed destruction. It is in our gift to learn and to strive to do better. Thankfully, that is the story of the Territory today, with Sir David Attenborough describing South Georgia as “a global rarity, an eco-system in recovery”.

Helen Havercroft, CEO of the Government of SGGSI said “My team and I are entirely committed to the ambitious vision and goals set out in our new stewardship framework, and whilst the task ahead will not be simple, it will be extremely rewarding for all who will help us deliver our vision and drive for sustainable management and environmental recovery to safeguard the future of SGSSI.”

Downloads:

Protect Sustain Inspire – A values-driven approach to the stewardship of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands 2021 – 2025 [.pdf, 6.2mb]

Questions and Answers for launch of the Stewardship Framework [.docx, .3mb]