Protect, Sustain, Inspire

11/01/21

Happy New Year from the team at the Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands.

Today we start sharing the headline vision, values and goals for the fresh values-driven approach to the stewardship of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands that will lead us through the next 5 years.

The launch is the culmination of a huge amount of work across the whole team, consulting widely with colleagues and stakeholders openly about what the future activities and goals on South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands should be.

Today we share the vision which is a bold statement of intent. This will be underpinned by 4 guiding values, that we will share tomorrow. Together the vision and values will frame the activities that will be undertaken under our 8 priority areas – our goals.

The full version of the document will be available for download on Monday 18th January 2021.