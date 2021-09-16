Stakeholder Event 2021

Further to our previous mailing requesting that stakeholders and partners “save the date”, we have now finalised the programme for the South Georgia & The South Sandwich Islands stakeholder event 2021.

As in 2020, this year’s event will be delivered virtually. We are fortunate to have a global audience of partners and stakeholders, so we have tried out very best to arrange time slots for the sessions that work across both hemispheres.

On behalf of the entire Government, I thank you for your ongoing interest in, and support of, this incredible part of the world and I look forward to seeing you all in October.

You can download the Stakeholder Event Timetable here [.pdf]