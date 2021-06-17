Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands
NEWS
Latest Updates
News Archive
BI-Monthly Newsletter
Newsletter Archive
GSGSSI Annual Reports
VISITORS
How to Visit
Visitor Policy & Risk Awareness
South Georgia – A Visitor’s Guide (Film)
Information Documents & Visit Application Forms
Visitor Sites
Visitor Annual Reports
Expeditions
Regulated Activity Permit
Getting Married
Media Visits
ENVIRONMENT
SGSSI Environment
Wildlife & Protected Areas
Biosecurity
Birds
Agreement of the Conservation of Albatross and Petrels
Albatross Action Plans
Terrestrial
Invertebrates
Plants
Eradication Projects
Rats
Reindeer
Mice
Weeds
Marine Protected Area
Geographic Information System
FISHERIES
Fisheries Overview
CCAMLR
Fisheries Legislation
Toothfish
Background
Information for Applicants
Icefish
Background
Information for Applicants
Krill
Background
Application Form
HERITAGE
South Georgia Heritage Policy and Strategy
Policy on the Release and Movement of Artefacts
UK & Norwegian Government Funding
South Georgia Heritage Trust
Whaling Stations
Heritage Projects
South Georgia Museum
Prohibited Areas and Whaling Station Access
Literature
SCIENCE
Upcoming Science This Season
Permits
Projects Archive
KEP Science
KEP Facilities
Bird Island
Other Projects
INFORMATION
About SGSSI
Contact Us
SGSSI Stewardship Framework
Personnel
Getting Married
SGSSI Stamps
Job Vacancies
Obituaries
Further Reading
Useful Links
Sitemap
Frequently Asked Questions
MEDIA
Photographs
Videos
Webcams
DOCUMENTS
Document Search
GSGSSI
Consultations
Laws of SGSSI
Fisheries
Environment
Visitors
Menu
back
Facebook
Twitter
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password:
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish.
Accept
Read More