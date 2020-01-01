We Are Recruiting!

We are recruiting Government Officers and expanding the complement of staff that covers the wide range of duties on South Georgia throughout the year.

This role of Government Officer is primarily based on South Georgia working in rotation with others. You will be the principal point of contact for vessels entering our Maritime Zone, co-ordinating Government administration on the Territory and leading our compliance and enforcement function. Steve and Emma are our current Government Officers handle a huge array of tasks in all weathers. A couple of highlights this year include maintaining a fully compliant fishery despite the global backdrop of COVID and managing the Territory during extensive development works to the King Edward Point wharf.

It’s an exciting time to join GSGSSI as we refresh our 5 year strategy and we look forward to receiving applications from a wide variety of different backgrounds. As part of a small team you will help deliver key strategic projects that will preserve and protect the delicate balance of an ecosystem in recovery. As our lead person for Government in the Territory you will be accountable and responsible for various government functions, not least as a representative of the Government and its position as a UK Overseas Territory.

Commissioner, Nigel Phillips noted “If you thought Shackleton’s job advert was the bee’s knees, this might be the job for you or someone you know. Please do get in touch with us, we are looking for special people to live and work in this unique place”.

Please click here for more information or to apply.